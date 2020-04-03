Xi Jinping: China to continue COVID-19 support for Namibia, Laos

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday pledged continued support for the COVID-19 battle in Namibia and Laos during separate phone conversations with presidents of the two countries.

China to join hands with Africa

In a telephone conversation with Namibian President Hage Geingob, President Xi said China will step up assistance to Namibia and other African countries in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xi said China will continue to share its experience in COVID-19 prevention and control with African countries and enhance health cooperation, adding that the two sides will join hands to achieve the ultimate victory in the fight.

China has already provided medical supplies to the African Union and African countries and Chinese experts have attended video conferences to share experience with the African side, Xi said.

The friendship between China and Namibia and other African countries will be deepened in the fight against the outbreak, he stressed.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Xi said China is willing to make joint efforts with Namibia to strengthen practical cooperation on the basis of mutual understanding and support.

Geingob hailed Xi’s outstanding leadership in leading the Chinese people to control the pandemic, calling China the “best friend” of Namibia and Africa.

Thanks to the Chinese government’s care, more than 500 Namibian students in China have stayed safe during the outbreak, he noted.

Geingob also thanked China for its aid and support to African countries in the battle.

Namibia also hopes to learn from China’s experience in poverty reduction, he added.