Quarantine

Home, an escape from the outside world until the sudden onset of social distancing, is for so many of us our whole world now. With movie theatres, stages, clubs, museums and bookshops shut, we risk losing our links to culture.

But we can still be connected to the artistic voices and the people who make our lives a little brighter.

We’re surrounded by cupboards full of food, movies on demand and loved ones in the next room or online, so why is sitting at home for a few weeks such a challenge?

On Monday, the hashtags #QuarantineLife and #stayhomechallenge began trending as people around the world either quarantined themselves after possible exposure to the virus, isolated themselves after testing positive or stayed home in an effort to practice social distancing and to limit community transmission.

While self-proclaimed introverts and homebodies were happy to report that things were going peachy in their houses, others were clearly reaching new levels of boredom, leading them to doing – and filming themselves doing – the most incredulous and interesting things.

People are struggling with boredom, the loss of freedom and uncertainty over what happens next.

Here is a look at some of the more interesting posts that have sprung out of the hashtags.

We hope this help alleviate some of the boredom you, too, may be feeling while you are under ‘corona house arrest’.