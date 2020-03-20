New term, same squad

President Hage Geingob announced this afternoon that his top 3 will remain unchanged in the new term of the Swapo government which commences 21 March 2020.

“This will be a fixed term contract of five years, commencing on 21 March 2020 and ending on 20 March 2025,” the President said during his announcement.

Geingob’s team remain Dr Nangolo Mbumba as Vice-President, Sara Kuukongelwa-Amadhila as Prime Minister and Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Deputy Prime Minister.

“We work well together, and I am used to them,” he said. The President said his re-appointees are loyal to both Party and State and he sees no reason to change them. “The top 4 (including the President) are the people who meet daily during crises, to discuss and give directives (to the population).

Asked about the exclusion of younger candidates, Geingob said that Swapo has a grooming system and one cannot jump the gun and be elected to Parliament or be appointed minister. He said however, during his tenure as Prime Minister, “and there was no Vice President position at the time, so I was performing both duties,” he employed many young people and his office was known as the ‘kindergarten’.

The swearing in of the President and his Cabinet will take place on Independence Day, while Parliament will be sworn in on Friday.

The Patriot has it on good authority that Presidential Advisor Inge Zaamwani Kamwi has landed a ministerial appointment while Kalumbi Shangula has secured reappointment to Ministry of Health. The Presidential nominees are expected to sworn in along with the 96 members of the National Assembly. The ceremony is expected to kick off at 09h00.