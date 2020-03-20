Dear Namibian Readers and Members of the Media,

In light of the confirmation of the existence of COVID-19 (Corona virus) in Namibia, followed by a presidential statement that includes a directive that ”all big gatherings are suspended for a period of 30 days”, and the concomitant uncertainty as to the extent and rate of domestic COVID-19 infections, the following events are hereby, regrettably, postponed until further notice:

Postponed Public Events

Book launch: Voices from the Underground: Eighteen Life Stories from Umkhonto we Sizwe’s Ashley Kriel Detachment by Shirley Gunn and Shanil Haricharan, scheduled for Friday, 27 March, 2020;

The annual Second-hand Book Market (SHBM), scheduled to take place on Saturday, 28 March, 2020.

Book Buddy Bookshop The bookshop in Liliencron street, Eros, will remain open and operate as normal, as usual between 09:00 – 18:00, Monday – Friday, and 09:00 – 14:00 on Saturdays, for sales, special orders, receiving and despatching stock, and deliveries. For your and our safety, we implemented appropriate hygiene measures for anyone wanting to buy books in-store, such as hand-sanitiser, and from Wednesday, gloves and masks, to safely read and shop.

Online Orders Please note that readers in Windhoek and every town in Namibia can place orders for books online at www.bookbuddynamibia.com via their mobile devices, tablets notebooks, PCs and Macs, 24 hours, 7 days a week. This is strictly a pre-paid ordering system. The various shipping rates are loaded and included for order delivery.

Special Orders We will continue with processing special orders, bulk orders, orders for book clubs, private and corporate libraries. Please take note that we cannot, at this time, given the global focus on curbing the spread of COVID-19, commit to definite ETAs (estimated times of arrival) nor specific deadlines due to possible unforeseen and unpredicted delays, particularly on imported titles. Place your special order at bookbuddynamibia@gmail.com and please bear with us in this regard.

Public Health Protocols It is our duty to adhere to and encourage Namibian readers to follow all public health protocols related to COVID-19. Access to the correct information is key to remaining calm. We will share pertinent information with our community on our social pages (Facebook and Twitter) and in-store.

If you are concerned about your health, and / or suspect you may be infected, please call this tollfree number 0800 100 100.

Sincerely,

Anya Links

A. Social Sciences Bookseller:

Book Buddy Windhoek, Namibia

“There is no friend more loyal than a book.” – Ernest Hemingway