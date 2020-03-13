Skills development important to Kraatz

Skills development remains top of the agenda and a critical enabler to being a catalyst for positive change at Kraatz – a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group. Its internship program has played a significant role on the journey of selected students from the Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT). Close to 130 Namibians have undergone Kraatz’ internship program for the past nine (9) years.

For 2020, six (6) more NIMT students have been welcomed on board the Kraatz internship program, to gain practical experience in the working environment, and enhance their knowledge and skills. Specializing in Boiler-making, Welding, and Fitting & Turning, the apprentices will complete their job attachment at Kraatz and get exposure in the Industrial & Mining Division and Workshop. Additionally, they will undergo training in the Marine & Offshore Division where they will be exposed to the ship repair industry. Students in the program are mentored and coached by Master Craftsmen in the engineering sector, not only locally but internationally as well.

Kraatz Manager: Human Capital, Roberto January: “Our internship program is an integral part of the Kraatz journey. We strive towards being a catalyst for positive change and adding value locally, and the best contribution we can make to this dream, is through skills development. We grow young talent, we develop future leaders, and we hope to make a significant impact on not only a professional but also a personal level for all our apprentices.”

Since the initiation of its internship program in 2011, Kraatz has invested in the skills development of 127 NIMT students up to date, directly speaking to the O&L Group purpose: “Creating a Future, Enhancing Life”.