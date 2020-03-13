Bank Windhoek appoints new Head of Legal Advisory Services

Bank Windhoek is delighted to announce the appointment of Amanda van der Merwe as its new Head of the Legal Advisory Services Department, effective 1 March 2020.

In her new role as the Head of Legal Advisory Services, she will be responsible for leading the Bank’s legal team to become trusted business partners, execute Bank Windhoek’s and Capricorn Group’s legal strategy, and deliver legal services to entities.

Van der Merwe obtained her Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Law degrees from the University of Stellenbosch, and holds various advanced taxation and risk management. She is an admitted legal practitioner of the High Court of Namibia and has extensive experience in both the private and corporate environment. She joined Bank Windhoek’s parent company, Capricorn Group, in January 2016 as a Senior Legal Advisor.

“With a thorough understanding of our business, she combines her experience and business acumen to provide excellent technical, commercially focused and considered risk advice,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Risk Management, André Smit. “We look forward to leveraging her experience to enhance our business processes and legal function further.”

Smit concluded by congratulating Van der Merwe in her new role. “I would like to wish her all the success in reaching new levels of service excellence at Bank Windhoek and the Capricorn Group,” he said.