VIVO launches new fuel formulation

Vivo Energy Namibia announced the launch of new fuel

formulation, Shell FuelSave Diesel with DYNAFLEX Technology, a new formulation that is designed to deliver engine efficiency. New Shell FuelSave Diesel is the latest and most advanced fuel containing the exclusive DYNAFLEX Technology, which helps clean and protect key components in vehicle engines, leading to better engine efficiency. The fuel is designed to work with both new and older vehicles.

Shell is constantly evolving its fuel products in line with modern vehicle engine innovations as well as shifting customer needs. This latest formulation, which is now available at all Shell service stations in Namibia, is the result of intensive research, development and extensive testing over a period of more than five years, by Shell’s international team of fuels scientists.

Speaking during the launch of the new range of fuels, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Namibia, Mr Edward Walugembe, emphasized the drive that the organization has to constantly offer its customers the very best at Shell service stations. “We place customers at the heart of everything we do, and we aim to

make their life’s journeys better. New Shell FuelSave Diesel with DYNAFLEX Technology helps to clean and protect car engines, making them more efficient. This most advanced Diesel is available at any of our 64 Shell sites in Namibia and available to our commercial customers. We believe it is not just where you

go, but also how you go that matters.

We believe that the launch of this product under the trusted Shell brand will continue championing a positive and energized attitude to journeys and will remind customers that Shell supports them to keep exploring and living lives rich with experience. Beyond tonight’s launch, our customers will continue having the exclusive opportunity to engage with our teams at Shell service stations countrywide and learn more about the engine efficiency that DYNAFLEX Technology delivers.”

The Minister of Mines and Energy in Namibia, Honorable Tom Alweendo, in his keynote address; highlighted the importance of Vivo Energy Namibia and the integral part it plays in meeting the demand for fuel products that drive mobility and industry in the country. He noted that the private sector should continue to drive innovation and product differentiation, which eventually creates value for the customer in this fully regulated market. “I welcome this New Shell FuelSave Diesel with DYNAFLEX Technology as a petroleum product in our market and hope that it becomes a benchmark for quality and excellence in

our downstream energy marketplace,” he said.

Mr. Walugembe added, “We invite motorists to experience the benefits of our new Diesel formulation, enhanced with our latest DYNAFLEX Technology, so that they can enjoy better journeys on the road.

Whenever our customers visit our stations and walk into our convenience retailing outlets; whether they need assistance, or are looking for a place to relax, refresh, and rejuvenate, we aim to be there for them.

Whatever car you drive, wherever you are going, visit a Shell station to get the new Shell FuelSave Diesel with DYNAFLEX Technology.”

Shell FuelSave Diesel with DYNAFLEX Technology is available at Shell service stations nationwide from today, and available to commercial customers and commercial fleet owners through Vivo Energy Namibia Commercial unit.