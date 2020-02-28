Design Indaba off the chain!

Nedbank Namibia is hosting this year’s Design Indaba, the 25th offering of the showcase, at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre until Friday.

We would definitely say that if you are a creative and an out of the box thinking kind of person, you would enjoy what the speakers and presenters at the event have on offer.

One of the presenters at the event was Sho Madjozi, best known for her ‘John Cena’ hit, who shared with attendees her brilliant idea of having a XiTsonga festival in South Africa, that runs over a few days and seeks to preserve but also broaden her culture.

She said that culture needs to be elevated and not just preserved, saying that “we do not need a museumly culture. Cultures will only be preserved by remaining open to change.”

The songstress of course ended her session with an energetic performance of her hit song.

A speaker who really grabbed the attention was Patrick Thomas, graphic designer and author of several books. Including one which is titled – and is a – protest tool kit.

The book contains 46 die-cut stencils and a stencil typeface which can be used to create slogans and powerful visual messages. The stencils reflect the concerns of our times, such as the environment and the financial systems, the world over.

Thomas regaled the audience with stories of the kind of ‘protest’ graphic designing that he has done and of his run-ins with various people over the years.

Ravi Naidoo is the founder and managing director of Interactive Africa, a Cape Town-based company that combines marketing, project management, logistic prowess and creative production to work on projects that promote South Africa.

The international Design Indaba, which has become recognised as one of the world’s leading design institutions through the flagship Design Indaba Conference and Festival annually held in Cape Town.

Watching the stage performances live via simulcast from the FNCC theatre, we would like to declare that we saw Sho Madjozi and some of the world’s most brilliant minds, live.