Unsolved and frustrating crimes

Bathobile Mlangeni is a wanted woman.

She is accused of infiltrating the depot she worked at, raiding the cash reserves at SBV, a cash collecting company in South Africa. It’s believed that one fine day, two cash bags were split open, and Mlangeni filled up black bin bags with banknotes. She is seen on CCTV footage, exiting the depot with a trolley full of plastic bags.

Mlangeni never went back to work the day after the money went missing, and she’s not been heard from since!

She has successfully evaded SAPS, SBV and has seemingly disappeared into thin air, since seven months ago.

During a time in our own country when crime seems to be so rife and it is questionable whether people who commit crimes are ever brought to account, the merits of this case, as they are now, are amusing.

The suspect casually wheeled the looted cash out of her employers yard; not running or rushing, loaded it into a vehicle and disappeared for 7 months, to the point where now her employer and police are finally asking the publics help in tracing her whereabouts.

“Seven months,” one SM user commented. “More than enough time for the scars to have healed after she went under the knife.”

Mlangeni had ‘gotten away with thievery’ for seven months.

Getting wind of her escapades made us think of some of the illegal antics that some people we used to admire got up do. We got to digging into the criminal histories of some of our favourite international muso’s and, well, just take a look.

R Kelly’s child pornography case, for one, was so shocking and bizarre, wasn’t it? The first one, we are talking about. Not this last one that got him thrown behind bars.

Remember how it was mentioned in so many comedy shows, like the boondocks? How there was so much fun poked at that golden shower incident, when it should, by rights, have horrified the world? It made it easy to forget or overlook how serious the allegations against him actually were.

Speaking of the golden shower; the location of the filming matched a home that the singer owned at the time, over a dozen witnesses identified both the girl and R. Kelly on the tape.

The trial also highlighted years and years of similar allegations involving R. Kelly and other underage girls — allegations that for some reason had been ignored by the public.

Turns out that the crooner, like so many other celebrities at the time (the 90’s were sort of a mess like that), was paying off victims and their families in return for their silence.

Remember when hip-hop became a thing and all best rappers were gangsters and the ones we likes most were somehow also the ones with the most teardrops inked on their face, because they were hard, man?

The 90’s were sort of a mess like that.

The violence associated with these rappers somehow accelerated their fame and many of them revelled in the idea that society pegged them as dangerous, (even though in reality, once they started making music, they probably spent most of their time in a studio; but that’s neither here nor there.)

In the case of Calvin Broadus Jr, aka Snoop Dogg, he had already spent time in prison for possession of cocaine by the time he and his then bodyguard were charged with murder in 1993.

The events of that day, 25 August 1993 were very disputed and to this day there are many mysteries surrounding it. The prosecutors said that whatever the truth of the blurred details were, what remained constant was the man that Snoop and his bodyguard had an altercation with, ended up dead on the ground.

Warrants of arrest were eventually issued, but Snoop evaded the police long enough to attend an MTV awards ceremony and told millions of fans the world over, from MTV’s stage, that he was innocent of all charges, and of course the fans ate it up and hyped the rapper all the way up.

He was of course consequently arrested but the prosecution kept fumbling the ball from almost the beginning of the trial, making one mistake after the other.

The jury eventually found Snoop Dogg not guilty and later, as is often the case with rich and powerful defendants and famous acquittals, the victim’s family filed a wrongful death suit. The case was settled out of court for an ‘undisclosed’ amount of money.

In the months after the trial, Snoop’s album Doggystyle shot to the top of the charts.

The murder trial, it seems, had been free press and helped him on his way to fame.

The B1 Butcher is an unknown serial killer in Namibia. This person murdered at least five women between 2005 and 2007, and all the murders related to the National Road B1.

In 2007, a German Namibian was accused of rape and after his arrest, he was linked to these unsolved murders.

This man was acquitted after being in prison for some years, for lack of evidence. Another man, who after he committed suicide in 2008 was also implicated in the murders, which ended in 2007, but that too, could not be proven.

All five of the B1 Butcher victims were young or middle-aged women and two of the five women killed could not be identified.

The other three women are Juanita Mabula, Melanie Janse and Sanna Helena Garoës.

All the victims’ body parts showed signs of freezing or refrigeration, suggesting that they were in some sort of cold storage. The methods of killing, however, was different: Janse was strangled, Mabula was hit on the head with a blunt object.

At least two of the three identified victims clearly were prostitutes, working in Windhoek’s downtown Ausspannplatz area and two of the victims, Janse and Garoes, apparently knew each other well.

The attacker in all these cases was never found and these murders are now cold cases. All five of them. If these stories don’t send chills up your spine, we don’t know what will…

Join us on the next episode of how to get away with …