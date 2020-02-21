FirstRand Namibia shares rise exponentially

In terms of total market capitalisation, FirstRand Namibia is the second largest company on the Local Index of the Namibia Stock Exchange (NSX).

At the close of business on Wednesday, the group had a total market capitalisation of N$8.938 billion.

See below the trading statement for First Rand Namibia, for the period ending 31 December 2019 as per NSX:

In compliance with the Namibian Stock Exchange Listing Requirements, FirstRand Namibia Limited shareholders are advised that the group`s earnings for the period ended 31 December 2019 are expected to be materially higher than the comparative period by between 10% to 15%.

Earnings per share for the period ended 31 December 2019 will be materially higher than the prior period by between 10% to 15%.

Headline earnings per share for the period ended 31 December 2019 will be materially higher than the prior period by between 10% to 15%.

The group´s unaudited interim financial results will be released on or about 10 March 2020.