We de come!

He may have lost out on that Grammy, but Burna Boy stays winning in Africa. And soon we will have cause to celebrate with him in the land of the brave.

After much speculation, the Yaruba boy will be making that shot’left to Namibia after all, as the renowned “ye ye yeeee ye ye ye ye yeeeee” singer has now publicly announced that he will be on these streets on April 4th,2020.

Those of you who stopped practicing your dance moves when there was doubt afoot; you have some catching up to do.

The Nigerian superstar has twice now confirmed his appearance and the SM streets are on fire! To be hosted by Mindscape Events.