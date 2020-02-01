Young Gladiators off to Bots

The Young Gladiators left for Botswana on Tuesday for their uphill battle against Botswana’s U/20 team in the second leg of the 2020 FIFA U/20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers match to be played on Friday, 31 January 2020 at the Gaborone National Stadium.

Namibia lost the first leg by 7-0 in Windhoek last Sunday, and now face a daunting job of overcoming that when they take on the Botswana Ladies at home in the African qualifiers.

“I know we have the potential to change our results and make our country proud. We just have to push a bit harder than we did at home” explained Julia Rutjindo, the Gladiators’ Captain.

Her Vice Shanice Daries added that though they their home game wasn’t what they expected, they revived themselves and plan on going to Botswana with their heads held high, with pride and honour as they represent their country.

The 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will be the 10th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, the biennial international women’s youth football championship contested by the under-20 national teams of the member associations of FIFA, since its inception in 2002 as the FIFA U-19 Women’s World Championship (the age limit was raised from 19 to 20 in 2008). It will be hosted by Costa Rica and Panama.

The 22 players to Botswana are :Fololian Hikwafelwa, Meagan Schuster, Sarafina Khuruses , Rouxchell Nasas , Ndapewa Sharon Peters, Albertina Aludhilu, Mercia Skrywer, Nicole Philander, Soini Sheenya, Vijakura Tjingaete, Veronica April, Indira

Jacobs, Beyonce Cloete, Shanice Blance Danes, Julia Usuta Rutjindo , Muhinatjo Hanavi , Diane Kock, Joanne Shapi, Chantelline Engelbrecht, Tjamunene Ndjavera, Lerato Swartbooi

and Vipua Tjingaete.

– Nfa.org