The world mourns the loss of Kobe and Gigi Bryant – Ignites hashtag

The helicopter that crashed over the weekend in California killing nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant, dropped more than 609 metres per minute and was still in one piece, until it hit a hillside, a US National Transportation Safety Board member said.

And while the world continues to remember this legendary basketball player, the #girlsdad has gained traction and fathers the world over have been inspired to share pictures on social media platforms; as commemoration and simultaneously showing their pride at being dads to girls.

Check it out …